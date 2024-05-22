Honer continues her historic tennis run for UCSB by advancing to quarterfinals while season ends for Masjuan

STILLWATER, Oklahoma, - Amelia Honer rallied to make UCSB women's tennis history.

The 3-set comeback victory by the junior makes her the first women's player ever to advance to the National Quarterfinal at the NCAA Singles Championships.

Honer defeated 37th-ranked Julia Garcia Ruiz of Oklahoma 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

She will now face the top-ranked player in the country Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M.

Doubles did not fare as well for Honer and her Gauchos teammate Kira Reuter as they lost in the Round of 16 to a team from Oklahoma State 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Honer and Reuter are just the fifth Gauchos doubles team to ever reach the women's Round of 16.

On the men's side 75th-ranked Pablos Masjuan ended his impressive singles run with a straight sets loss in the Round of 16 to Cooper Williams, ranked #15 from Harvard.

Masjuan fell 6-7, 3-6 but he is the first Gauchos men's player to reach the Round of 16 in singles competition since 1989.

Masjuan and Gauchos teammate Gianluca Brunkow lost in the Round of 16 in doubles to a team of Florida State in straight sets 2-6, 4-6.

The Gauchos duo were just the fourth UCSB men's doubles team to reach the Round of 16.