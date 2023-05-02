Gauchos add Kansas transfer Zach Clemence to talented roster

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is another huge offseason win for UCSB as the Gauchos have added 6'10 forward Zach Clemence who is transferring from Kansas to Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos beat out Providence to land Clemence who was a freshman reserve when the Jayhawks won the National Championship two years ago.

Clemence is a terrific shooter who was a top 40 high school recruit out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

Less than two weeks ago Auburn power forward Yohan Traore transferred to UCSB.

He was a 5-star high school recruit out of Dream City in Arizona.

Creighton combo guard Ben Shtolzberg transferred to UCSB on April 12.

The Gauchos return Big West Player of the Year point guard Ajay Mitchell along with guards Josh Pierre-Louis and Cole Anderson.

UCSB won a school-record 27 games last season and won a co-Big West regular season title and a Big West Tournament championship.

They advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.