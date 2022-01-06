Gauchos volleyball drop season opener to USC in modified UCSB Asics Invitational

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos could not hold onto a two sets to one advantage and lost to USC 3-2 as the reduced UCSB Asics Invitational got underway in the season opener for both teams.

Originally slated for six teams, the tournament consists of just three schools with UC San Diego completing the round-robin 3-day tournament.

The Gauchos lose their opener 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 8-15.

Haotian Xia led UCSB with a match-high 21 kills and Ryan Wilcox added 18.

Sam Kobrine led the way for USC with 18 kills.

The Trojans play UC San Diego on Friday at 3pm while UCSB faces UCSD on Saturday at 3pm.

No fans are permitted due to COVID-19.