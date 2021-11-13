UCSB Soccer is best in the Big West and advances to NCAA Tournament

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos turned in a dominant performance to win the Big West Championship and advance to next week's NCAA Tournament.

UCSB defeated UC Irvine 4-0 and will now make the school's 13th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, all under head coach Tim Vom Steeg who is in his 23rd season with the Gauchos.

The Gauchos got first half goals from Ramses Martinez(14:49) and Salvador Aguilar(43:01) to lead 2-0 at the break.

Irvine played the entire second half down a man after Oscar Cervantes received a red card right before halftime.

UCSB scored two more goals in the second half from Henry Davies(53:49) and Finn Ballard-McBride(65:34).

Goalkeeper Leroy Zeller had a quite night making just 2 saves as he recorded the shutout.

The Gauchos will find out on Monday morning who, when and where they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Selection Show begins at 10am Pacific Time.