Gauchos win Big West title for the first time since 2010

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After starting off league 0-2 UCSB stormed back to win the Big West regular season title after beating Cal Poly 71-57.

It is the Gauchos first league championship since 2010.

JaQuori McLauglin had 15 points and 7 assists as UCSB improved to 18-4 for the season and 12-3 in league with one more regular season game left.

Amadou Sow added 13 points while Robinson Idehen tallied 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

Miles Norris scored 11 points as UCSB set a program record with 16 straight home wins including a 10-0 mark this year.

Cal Poly was led by Colby Rogers who scored a game-high 21 points but the Mustangs fell to 3-18 on the season and a Big West worst 1-14.

UCSB will have the top seed in next week's Big West Tournament in Las Vegas.