College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos made short work of UC San Diego as they won in straight sets 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.

It was the second straight day that the fourth-ranked Gauchos defeated the #13 Tritons as UCSB opens the season 2-0.

Keenan Sanders led the way with a team-high 12 kills while Casey McGarry had a match-high 36 assists.

The Gauchos host UC Irvine on Sunday, March 7 for two matches, 10am and 4pm.