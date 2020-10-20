Skip to Content
McLaughlin relishes leadership role for Gauchos

IMG_3934
JaQuori McLaughlin is ready to lead UCSB this year.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - JaQuori McLaughlin is soft-spoken but he is a strong leader on the UCSB men's basketball team.

The 6'4 senior guard is primed for a big season after earning Honorable Mention All-Big West following his junior campaign.

McLaughlin scored over 13 points per game last year and led UCSB in assists at 4.1 per contest.

Last year when McLaughlin had a good game, UCSB usually did as well.

The Gauchos were 6-0 when McLaughlin scored 20 or more points and 15-4 when he tallied at least double-digit points.

He is one of five seniors on this year's team that is loaded with talent.

UCSB will open the season on November 27.

Sports

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

