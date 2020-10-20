McLaughlin relishes leadership role for Gauchos

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - JaQuori McLaughlin is soft-spoken but he is a strong leader on the UCSB men's basketball team.

The 6'4 senior guard is primed for a big season after earning Honorable Mention All-Big West following his junior campaign.

McLaughlin scored over 13 points per game last year and led UCSB in assists at 4.1 per contest.

Last year when McLaughlin had a good game, UCSB usually did as well.

The Gauchos were 6-0 when McLaughlin scored 20 or more points and 15-4 when he tallied at least double-digit points.

He is one of five seniors on this year's team that is loaded with talent.

UCSB will open the season on November 27.