Reports have guard Josh Pierre-Louis transferring to UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- According to the recruiting website Verbalcommits.com, Temple guard Josh Pierre-Louis is transferring to UCSB.

He reportedly posted on his Instagram that he is headed to UCSB as well.

As a freshman last year the 6'3 athletic guard averaged 3.8 points per game, playing less than 13 minutes per game. He made almost 43 percent from his shots and connected on almost 38 percent of his three-point attempts.

Josh Pierre-Louis scored a team-high 15 points in a win at USC last November.

His older brother Nate Pierre-Louis, a junior at Temple, recently announced that he is entering the NBA Draft.

Josh Pierre-Louis will have to sit out a year and would have three years of eligibility with UCSB.

Earlier this month guard Calvin Wishart announced he was transferring to UCSB from Georgia Southern and will have two years of eligibility left after sitting out next season.