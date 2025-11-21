Skip to Content
UC Santa Barbara and Paralympics Great Britain Mark Historic 2028 Training Partnership

MGN: Xinhua / Wu Wei
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UC Santa Barbara is marking a historic milestone as the university officially celebrated its new partnership with Paralympics Great Britain.

The collaboration will bring Paralympic athletes to the UCSB campus for training in the summer of 2028, ahead of the Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

The agreement represents a significant first for UCSB, expanding its role in international athletic preparation and global sports partnerships.

Patricia Martellotti

