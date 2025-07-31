City of Oxnard Welcomes Back Dallas Cowboys for Summer Training Camp until August 13th

OXNARD, Calif. – Fresh off of Welcome Back Weekend across the NFL, "America's Team" the Dallas Cowboys are back in Sunny Oxnard for what’s become one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

The NFL Team is bringing back their Summer Training Camp to the city of Oxnard. All open practices will take place at River Ridge Playing Fields at 2501 Ventura Road, with the majority open to the public with free admission. Open practices started on July 22nd and continue on select dates through August 13th.

On August 5th, LA Rams fans can invade Oxnard to see their squad in a Joint Open Practice with the Cowboys at 2:00 p.m.

Another date to mark on the calendar is coming this Thursday, July 31st. The Cowboys will host Heroes Appreciation Day to show their gratitude towards military personnel, first responders and front-line healthcare workers. Heroes who wear their military or first responder uniform or show their military ID will receive free general admission parking and two reserved spots on the sideline VIP structure to view practice.

Cowboys Summer training camp runs until August 13th at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard. For more information please head to VisitOxnard.com

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.