Tyler Brenman becomes highest ever selected Gaucho in MLB Draft

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara Baseball's strikeout king is now their highest-drafted player ever. With the second overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, the Los Angeles Angels selected Gaucho pitcher Tyler Bremner , making him both the first college player and the first pitcher selected in this year's draft. He joins Michael McGreevy and Dillon Tate — who was previously the program's highest-drafted player as the fourth overall selection in 2015 — in the club of Gaucho pitchers to be selected in the first round.



An All-American in both 2024 and 2024, Bremner established himself as the best strikeout pitcher in program history this season, ranking eighth in the nation with 111 strikeouts in 2025, the most of any pitcher west of Oklahoma and the ninth-most in a single season in program history. He also shattered the 42-year-old program record for career strikeouts, bringing his total up to 295 in Blue and Gold this season. Over the final seven weeks of the season, Bremner turned in six double-digit-strikeout performances, including a career-high 13 in two different games.



The newest Los Angeles Angel is the 68th Gaucho drafted since Andrew Checketts became UC Santa Barbara's head coach, the most in The Big West over the last 14 years. He is the fifteenth Gaucho selected by the Halos, with Jack Dashwood their last pick out of UC Santa Barbara, back in 2019. The Gauchos have now had a player selected in the first ten rounds of five straight drafts and six of the last seven.



The first three rounds of the MLB Draft continue on ESPN Sunday evening, with rounds four through 20 taking place on Monday, streamed live on MLB.com.

(Article courtesy of UC Santa Barbara Athletics)