Cal Poly defeats Lincoln University

September 16, 2023 11:28 pm
SAN LUIS OBIPSO, Calif.- The Cal Poly Football team returned home to take on Lincoln University.

The Oaklanders played their first ever game in California they are an independent team not yet in division one, two or three.

Cal Poly was finally able to get on the board late in the second quarter.

Sam Huard threw for 325 yards and tied the program record with six touchdown passes.

Cal Poly had a big second half and win 41-20.

The Mustangs travel to Portland State next Saturday.

Tony Almanza

