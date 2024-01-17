San Luis Obispo County looking for poll workers for upcoming Presidential Primary Election

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Elections office is seeking poll workers to help assist with the upcoming Presidential Primary Election on March 5, 2024.

With the election set to take place in just a matter of weeks, the elections office is putting out a final call to find workers for an election that is expected to have a heavy turnout of voters.

“Serving as a poll worker is really a gift to your community, since local elections depend on the

efforts of these valuable team members who step up to help on Election day,” according to San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

Responsibilities include precinct set-up prior to the polls opening, assisting voters when they sign in, issuing ballots and accepting vote-by-mail ballots cast in person, and packing up and accounting for ballots and supplies when the precinct closes at 8:00 p.m.

According to the Elections Office, poll workers will be paid $48.50 for a half day, or $97 for a full day, plus a $20 bonus for attending training offered in advance of Election Day.

Workers who serve as inspectors will receive between $117 and $142, depending on their assignment, plus $20 for attending training.

Anyone interested in working as a poll worker for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election can find more information at www.slovote.com/pollworkers and can contact the program coordinator at precinctworker@co.slo.ca.us or 805-781-4989.

High school students are eligible if they are at least 16 years old, attend a public or private school, and have a minimum 2.5 GPA.