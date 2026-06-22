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Local Forecast

Tracking a warming trend Monday, rain chances Wednesday

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today at 4:03 am
Published 4:11 am

Happy Monday! We start the morning with clear skies, however a few marine clouds may appear near breakfast. All clouds will clear rapidly and temperatures begin to rise. Highs are expected into the 70s, 80s and 90s. This is just the start of a week long heatwave. Inland area occupants need to practice heat safety!

Tuesday will start with a few low clouds and a rapid clearing trend as well. Temperatures rise another 3-5 degrees from days prior. High pressure builds and strengthens. Winds will be breezy at times butt not up to advisory levels.

Peak temperatures are expected Wednesday. A small system will cross into the area to end the week bringing the chance for rain. It is possible that no rain makes it to the surface which will increase the likelihood of dry lightning. We cool off into the weekend with the return of marine clouds.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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