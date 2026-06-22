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Santa Barbara - South County

Volunteers from Chumash Foundation Volunteers Prepare New Habitat ReStore in Santa Barbara

HABITAT SANTA BARBARA
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Published 11:59 am

SANTA BARBARAM Calif. (KEYT) ⁃ The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is helping Habitat for Humanity get its new ReStore on State Street ready for opening.

The home improvement and furniture resale store is located at 400 State Street.

It will raise money to support Habitat’s affordable housing work in the community.

This story will highlight community support behind the project and its upcoming opening.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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