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Ventura County

Simi Valley 14-year-old arrested for driving a stolen vehicle after FLOCK camera detection

KEYT
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today at 12:51 pm
Published 12:59 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A stolen vehicle has been recovered and four juveniles were detained in connection after a FLOCK camera spotted the stolen vehicle heading through Simi Valley Sunday.

On June 21, at 7:41 p.m., a FLOCK camera operated by local police detected a stolen vehicle traveling through Simi Valley stated a press release Monday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, an officer located the vehicle that had been reported as stolen in Simi Valley city limits earlier the same day and detained four occupants.

It was determined that all four occupants, including the 14-year-old driver, were juveniles and while the three passengers were released to their guardians, the driver was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle before he was released to his parents shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The vehicle was returned to its owner added the local police agency.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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