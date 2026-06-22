Lionel Messi a goal away from more World Cup history as superstars hit the pitch

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

Mondays don’t seem so bad when it’s World Cup time, and we’re in for another treat as we start a new week of the tournament.

After Cape Verde continued its fairytale run and Spain got back to winning ways yesterday, today’s action involves three superstars who all impressed last week. First up will be Lionel Messi who will look to continue his goalscoring form in North America. After that, we’ll have Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland taking to the pitch as the race for the Golden Boot (the tournament’s top scorer) heats up.

First though, a note on the greatest to ever do it.

Main Thing: Emotional Lionel Messi a goal away from more World Cup history

If this World Cup has proved anything so far, it’s that Lionel Messi is still capable of being one of the best players in the world.

The Argentine’s hat-trick last week against Algeria felt like a throwback to the forward’s prime, where he would turn up and win a match all by himself.

As brilliant as it was, it was also a very emotional moment for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. After the game, Messi was asked why he had started crying on the pitch after scoring his first goal of the game.

“I went through some difficult days,” Messi told reporters, without revealing any other details. But shortly after the game, the reasons became clear.

Last week, his family released a statement in which they said that Jorge Messi, the superstar’s father, was “going through a health situation.”

The family also asked people to avoid “rumors, and speculation” after misinformation about the situation had spread.

And yet, despite all that on his mind, Messi is expected to take on the weight of expectation again against Austria in his nation’s second match of the tournament.

“It’s incredible that Messi started such a tournament with ‌a hat-trick. Absolutely insane,” Austria captain David Alaba said, per Reuters, about the threat the superstar poses.

“We know what kind of opponent we’re up against, what kind of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they’re capable of as a team.”

Messi, who turns 39 on Wednesday, can also make more history today. The forward is currently level with Miroslav Klose as the highest scorer in World Cup history.

One more goal will set him apart from the rest, yet again.

Argentina vs. Austria

When? 1 p.m. ET

Where? Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA

The reigning world champion started its title defense in emphatic fashion against Algeria, led by the brilliant Messi.

It’s not just the captain who is capable of a bit of magic, though. Argentina has a host of attacking talent that could make the breakthrough, including star striker Julián Álvarez. The forward started on the bench in the first game after nursing an ankle injury and it’s yet to be seen whether he can start from the off against the Austrians.

Regardless of who it has in attack, Argentina’s defense will come under far more scrutiny against Austria, which possesses a host of threats that could potentially hurt the Albiceleste.

Veteran striker Marko Arnautović came off the bench to finish the first game and might have earned himself a starting spot as Austria looks to cause an upset.

France vs. Iraq

When? 5 p.m. ET

Where? Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

All eyes will be on whether France’s attack can impress again after storming past Senegal 3-1 in its first match. It took a little while for things to click in Les Bleus’ opener, but when they did, France looked every inch the tournament favorite many say it is.

Kylian Mbappé will look to add to his two goals scored against Senegal as superstars continue to turn up at this World Cup, and you’d be a brave person to bet against him adding to his tally against Iraq, which was well beaten by Norway in its first group stage game.

But this tournament has been full of surprises, so I’m not going to totally rule out another shock here – even if it’s incredibly unlikely that France doesn’t find a way to win.

Quote of the Day

Yesterday was a good day to be an Egypt fan. After three World Cup appearances without a win, The Pharaohs have finally won a game. The quote above comes from captain Mohamed Salah who was central to the team’s 3-1 win against New Zealand yesterday.

Salah scored once and assisted another to finally give his nation something to cheer about at the World Cup.

The story behind Norway’s viral ‘viking row’

From Times Square to the waters around Manhattan, Norway fans have taken their “viking row” across World Cup host cities. Here’s the story behind the viral tradition and the man known as “Mr. Row Row” who helped popularize it.

CNN on Lamine Yamal watch as Spain gets back to winning ways

My colleague Glen Levy was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta yesterday to watch Spain, led by its young magician, take on Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of Spain’s latest match, La Roja boss Luis de la Fuente had urged reporters not to compare Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona or indeed “anyone,” but then promptly brought up the names of Salvador Dalí and Michelangelo – “geniuses” who are able to make the “exceptional” look “normal.”

After just 10 minutes, life literally imitated art, as a typically fluid Spanish move culminated in the teen finishing off Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross to score his first World Cup goal, and his country’s opener at this tournament (at 18 years and 343 days old, Yamal becomes the eighth-youngest player to score in tournament history, pushing Messi into ninth place). Even the journalists in the press box stood to acclaim Yamal’s greatness, taking out their phones to capture the moment for posterity. This is what everyone came for, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, taking in his first World Cup match in Atlanta.

By the first half hydration break, the pain inflicted by Spain fell entirely on its Saudi opponent, with Oyarzabal scoring a speedy brace in the space of three minutes to make it 3-0 and game over.

From there, it wasn’t so much a match as a training ground exercise, featuring Spain’s attack against the Saudi defense. Yamal’s flicks and tricks in his 45-minute appearance were almost enough to make memories for life, while Oyarzabal should have completed his hat-trick (both players would be substituted at the break).

Even without them, the 4-0 scoreline could have been much more, thanks to the team’s rich tapestry of soccer. Dalí and Michelangelo would have been proud.

Cape Verde proves historic Spain draw was no lucky fluke

Every World Cup has its hero and, this year, that character has come in the form of an entire nation. Cape Verde followed its 0-0 draw with Spain with an equally impressive 2-2 result against Uruguay yesterday.

The country is now flirting with a possible place in the Round of 32. CNN’s Jacob Lev reports on another memorable night in North America.

Let’s take what Americans would say about baseball and make it about soccer.

“How can you not be romantic about Cape Verde?”

The small island nation has won over the hearts of many around the world as it continues to be the architect of stunning results at this World Cup. After a 0-0 draw to Spain, Cape Verde produced another shocking 2-2 draw with two-time World Cup champion Uruguay in South Florida on Sunday.

Blue Sharks midfielder Kevin Pina made history for Cape Verde in the process, scoring a free kick for the nation’s first-ever goal at the World Cup.

Uruguay went on to equalize and then take the lead right back before halftime, but Cape Verde had one more surprise left in store.

Forward Hélio Varela equalized in the 61st minute to secure another point for the Blue Sharks and put them in a solid position to advance to the knockout rounds, with their next game scheduled for Friday against Saudi Arabia in Houston.

All the talk heading into the match was about Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who became a social media sensation after his brilliant performance against Spain. And much to people’s joy, his mother secured a visa to watch her son help towards another memorable moment yesterday.

Norway vs. Senegal

When? 8 p.m. ET

Where? New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Given France is highly tipped to win the group – and Iraq is likely to finish bottom – both Norway and Senegal will understand the importance of this match in the hunt for 2nd place and an automatic spot in the knockout stage.

Senegal’s mission is sort of obvious – prevent Norway’s Erling Haaland from scoring.

Although that’s easier said than done as the 25-year-old proved last week, scoring twice on his World Cup debut against Iraq.

Norway is so heavily reliant on Haaland’s goals but will be tested defensively against a Senegal side which looked dangerous at times against France. I’ve got a feeling this could be a very entertaining game.

Jordan vs. Algeria

When? 11 p.m. ET

Where? San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium), Santa Clara, California, USA

I wouldn’t suggest staying up to watch this one (especially if you’re in Europe) unless you are a real soccer aficionado. Both teams were heavily defeated in their first games and didn’t particularly show many positive signs.

Algeria found itself at the mercy of Lionel Messi who scored a wonderful hat-trick in its first game, although the Argentine forward was somewhat assisted by some terrible defending that will need to get better.

Then you have Jordan which was beaten 3-1 by Austria. There were more signs of promise for the debutants, but they will have to turn those better passages of play into goals against Algeria if they’re going to avoid elimination from the group stages.

Watch this game be an all-out goalfest now that I’ve talked it down…

Thunder in World Cup paradise

Our CNN Weather team is predicting some stormy weather today which might see games at this year’s World Cup interrupted for the first time.

Strong thunderstorms will move through the Northeast this afternoon and evening which could impact World Cup games happening in Philadelphia (France vs. Iraq) and New Jersey (Norway vs. Senegal).

Storms will fire in the mid-afternoon and will likely contain lightning as well as strong winds in excess of 40 mph and brief, torrential downpours. Game time rainfall percentage at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia is forecast around 70%.

For the 8 p.m. game in New Jersey, rain and storms will be ongoing through the afternoon and early evening and could have significant impacts on travel around the city ahead of the game.

Storms will be decreasing in intensity and coverage by later in the evening, but could still cause delay or interruption to the game at 8 p.m. Game time rainfall percentage in New Jersey is forecast around 80%.

The Final Whistle: The curious debate around Belgium’s Jérémy Doku

Belgium limped to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Iran yesterday, a result made worse by the sending off of forward Nathan Ngoy. But there was also a notable absentee in the form of Jérémy Doku.

The Belgian winger missed his nation’s second group game after being ruled out with illness, thought to be related to a respiratory problem he’s been battling for the last couple of weeks.

It caps off a few days in which Doku has been a topic of debate, after the 24-year-old said he would leave the World Cup to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

Doku’s partner is due in the second week of July, which would likely coincide with Belgium’s quarterfinal match (should they get that far).

While many have been supportive of Doku’s very natural decision, some have criticized him. Leading the charge was French television ‌presenter France Pierron, who referred to childbirth as a “disgusting moment” where the father is useless.

Pierron has since apologized for the comments, saying in an X statement that the “intention has never been to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child.”

French media outfit L’Équipe, where Pierron’s comments were made, has also apologized to Doku and said the comments did not represent its values.

Doku, meanwhile, has said his team has been very accommodating about his situation and that he’s confident he’s making the right decision.

“No one wants to miss a birth,” the 24-year-old said (Editors’ note: As fathers, we can attest that Doku is 100% in the right).

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