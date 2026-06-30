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GOP Rep. Tom Kean announces depression diagnosis after mysterious monthslong absence from Congress

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Published 8:20 am

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Tom Kean of New Jersey said Tuesday that he experienced severe depression that required a long-term stay in the hospital, keeping him away from Washington more than 100 days.

For months, Kean’s family and aides had said little about his absence except that he was recovering from a medical condition and “under a doctor’s care,” even as fellow Republicans had publicly urged him to divulge more information.

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