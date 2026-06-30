Free Isla Vista summer program keeps kids active, learning and fed during school break

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — While summer vacation is in full swing, dozens of local children are spending their days exploring nature, making new friends and staying active through a free summer recreation program at the Isla Vista Community Center.

The program, organized by the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District (IVRPD), serves about 40 children through mid-August and offers a mix of outdoor recreation, arts and crafts, sports, educational activities and field trips.

"They're learning about nature. They're learning about each other," said IVRPD General Manager Kimberly Kiefer. "We have structured sports activities where they go out and play sports, and they also have time to simply play."

Program leaders say getting children outdoors is a major focus.

"We incorporate a lot of our nature and our parks into the program," said Assistant Recreation Coordinator Wesley Batson. "Every Wednesday we do a nature walk throughout Isla Vista, usually within about a one-mile radius. Last week we went to the beach and had the kids do a scavenger hunt."

For the children, the camp is as much about having fun as it is about learning.

"Why should I join summer camp? Because it's so fun! We play!" one camper said.

Throughout the week, campers participate in arts and crafts, sports, outdoor games and educational activities while building friendships.

"I have lots of friends here. I really like playing with them," another camper said.

Others said they've enjoyed visits to places like the zoo and appreciate having activities to fill their summer days.

"When you're at home you have nothing to do, but when you're at summer camp you can play and talk with your friends," one child said.

Beyond recreation, organizers say the program also helps children develop important life skills.

"I learned that we have to respect people's feelings," one camper shared.

The program partners with the Goleta Union School District to provide every participating child with free breakfast and lunch each day. In addition, free meals are available throughout the summer for anyone under the age of 18.

Campers also have several field trips planned this summer, including visits to local museums, the beach, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Casitas Water Adventure.

District leaders are also looking toward the future. Kiefer said Children's Park is expected to undergo renovations, but the project still faces a funding gap of about $1 million.

"We're partnering with the Ventura Community Partner Foundation to create an opportunity to give back because we have a funding shortfall of about $1 million right now to finish that," Kiefer said.

Organizers say the summer program not only keeps children engaged while school is out but also provides a safe place where they can learn, play and build lasting friendships.