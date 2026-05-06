Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani out of ICU but will remain hospitalized, spokesperson says

By
Published 5:32 pm

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is no longer in the ICU but will remain in the hospital for “some time” as he recovers from pneumonia, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way,” spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement.

Goodman said earlier this week that Giuliani, 81, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Giuliani told viewers Friday on his X show, “America’s Mayor Live,” that his “voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do.” He’s seen coughing a few times on the streamed program.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.