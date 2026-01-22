Judge rejects Justice Department’s initial attempt to bring charges against Don Lemon

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A federal magistrate judge rejected the Justice Department’s initial attempt to bring charges against journalist Don Lemon for appearing alongside protesters who breached a Minnesota church over the weekend, a source told CNN.

“The Attorney General is enraged at the magistrate judge’s decision,” a person familiar with the matter said. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been on the ground in Minnesota for two days meeting with federal prosecutors from the state.

Lemon, who is a former CNN host who now makes content independently, was with dozens of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters as they rushed into Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday morning, interrupting a church service and leading to tense confrontations, CNN has reported.

Lemon has said that he was present at the demonstration as a journalist and not as a protester. In a video of the episode that he posted on YouTube, Lemon says “I’m just here photographing, I’m not part of the group… I’m a journalist.”

The Justice Department has arrested two people involved in the protests, CNN has reported.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Lemon. The Department of Justice could always try again to bring charges against him.

This story was updated with additional information.

