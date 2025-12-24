DOJ says it has found over a million additional documents potentially related to Epstein

Marshall Cohen, N

(CNN) — The Justice Department on Wednesday said it has uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case and may need “a few more weeks” to process and release them to the public.

The department made the revelation in a post on X, saying the the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI had informed the department of the new documents.

“The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders,” the post said.

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files,” the post continued.

The announcement on Wednesday comes after a week of intermittent releases as required by a new transparency law that Congress passed last month.

The deadline to release all of the materials was Friday, and the Justice Department posted a massive trove of documents that day. That was followed up with another drop early Saturday, and another major release on Tuesday, which contained several notable references to President Donald Trump.

A bipartisan array of lawmakers and a growing number of survivors of Epstein’s abuse have criticized the Trump administration’s rollout of the documents.

Some have raised questions about the heavy-handed and seemingly haphazard redactions that shielded Epstein’s associates from scrutiny. Other critics have expressed anger over under-redacted materials that exposed victims’ information.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York is the office that investigated and charged Epstein in 2019 and followed that up with a successful sex-trafficking prosecution against his associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021.

This story has been updated with additional information.

