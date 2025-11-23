Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn’t want to run for president in 2028

By Alison Main, Manu Raju, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denied a report that her decision to resign from Congress in January is driven by a desire to enter the 2028 presidential race.

“I’m not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it,” she wrote in a lengthy X post on Sunday.

The Georgia Republican announced on Friday that she won’t seek reelection and will leave her seat in January, amid a public falling out with her longtime ally President Donald Trump. She had said for weeks Trump is too focused on foreign policy and not doing enough with his domestic agenda. Greene also became among the most vocal critics of the president’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Trump, in turn, called Greene a “traitor” and said he’d support a GOP challenge to her House seat next year.

It comes as Greene has pivoted away from the Republican Party more broadly recently, criticizing the GOP on a number of fronts, including the party’s handling of the government shutdown.

Greene included in her Sunday post a screenshot of a TIME report from Saturday that said she has privately told allies that she has considered running for president in 2028. The TIME article said House Republicans familiar with Greene’s thinking suspect her potential candidacy could be “capable of siphoning off votes from the GOP nominee, positioning her to leverage that political capital into a possible role within a future Republican administration.”

Greene wrote in her Sunday post the article is “a complete lie and they made it up because they can’t even quote the names of the people who they claim said it.”

“Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America’s problems,” Greene wrote.

She added, “the fact that I’d have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it.”

Trump earlier this month claimed Greene was criticizing him because he discouraged her from running for Senate or governor in Georgia.

In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” last week, Greene denied those claims.

“Well, that is absolutely not true,” Greene told anchor Dana Bash. “Actually, I never had a conversation at all with the president about running for Senate or running for Georgia, and those were decisions I came to on my own.”

