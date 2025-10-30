Trump calls for end of Senate filibuster to break funding stalemate

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday urged congressional Republicans to unilaterally end the government shutdown by eliminating the filibuster — an unprecedented step that GOP leaders have opposed taking until now.

“It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Senate Republicans have so far ruled out changing the Senate rules to eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed for passing legislation, arguing that it would ultimately benefit Democrats the next time they retake power.

But Trump in his post brushed off that concern, contending that Republicans should take advantage of the opportunity first.

“Now I want to do it in order to take advantage of the Democrats,” Trump wrote.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

