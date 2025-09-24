Trump White House hangs image of Biden autopen signature in new ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’



By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has introduced a “Presidential Walk of Fame” along a noticeable walkway outside the West Wing of the White House.

“The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade,” special assistant to the president and communications adviser Margo Martin wrote in a post on X on Wednesday, with a video in which black-and-white portraits of presidents in gold frames can be seen along the colonnade.

The image selected for one former president, however, stands out: President Joe Biden, who instead of a portrait is represented by a photo of an autopen.

Trump has personally been fixated on Biden’s autopen use, CNN previously reported, and in June ordered an investigation into his actions and autopen use in a memorandum that cites Biden’s “cognitive decline.”

Biden at the time dismissed the suggestions in Trump’s memo, saying in a statement, “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

A spokesperson for Biden declined to comment on the new display.

Trump previously suggested that an autopen image would replace his predecessor’s portrait.

The president flagged his plans for the portraits several weeks ago in an interview with The Daily Caller, claiming that not all presidents will be treated equally. When asked if there would be a portrait of Biden, Trump said, “We’ll put up a picture of the autopen.”

This week, White House press noticed a gold banner with the words “Presidential Walk of Fame” hanging above brown paper squares placed on the wall.

“Continually impressed at how laser-focused the White House continues to be on Trump’s Day One promise to lower prices and all the steps they’re taking to make life easier for families struggling to get by,” Chris Meagher, a former deputy press secretary for Biden, commented on X in response to the redecoration of the walkway.

Trump’s June memo called on the counsel to the president, in consultation with Attorney General Pam Bondi and other agency heads, to probe whether “certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.” The memo also orders that the investigation include “any activity, coordinated or otherwise, to purposefully shield the public from information regarding Biden’s mental and physical health” and “any agreements between Biden’s aides to cooperatively and falsely deem recorded videos of the President’s cognitive inability as fake.”

Trump has also called for a review of “the policy documents for which the autopen was used, including clemency grants, Executive Orders, Presidential memoranda, or other Presidential policy decisions.”

Biden’s advisers have denied any coordinated effort to conceal from the public his deteriorating condition during the final years of his presidency.

While addressing reporters on Air Force One back in March, Trump claimed of the autopen: “I never use it.”

“I mean, we may use it, as an example, to send some young person a letter, because it’s nice. … But to sign pardons and all of the things that (Biden) signed with an autopen is disgraceful,” Trump added.

Trump has previously relocated portraits of other presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and replaced former first lady Hillary Clinton’s portrait with one of himself.

He also began revamping the White House Rose Garden earlier this summer, paving the grass with marble and stone tiles, adding new lighting and speakers to host events. The new patio-style set up takes after Mar-a-Lago, where Trump dines al fresco during his weekends away from Washington, and has been dubbed the “Rose Garden Club.”

Trump’s summer renovations to the Rose Garden mark the latest iteration of a space that has evolved over time.

Trump is scheduled to host a Rose Garden Club dinner Wednesday evening where he will be joined by Cabinet officials and senior White House staff, a White House official told CNN. The event will mark the first opportunity for guests to view the president’s newly unveiled addition to the West Wing colonnade.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.

