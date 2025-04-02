California man to plead guilty to attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh in 2022

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A California man is planning to plead guilty two years after he was charged in an alleged plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his lawyers said Wednesday.

Attorneys for Nicholas Roske said in a letter to a judge that their client is prepared to plead guilty to the single charge he faces, attempting to assassinate a justice, next week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.