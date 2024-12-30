Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Trump endorses Johnson in speaker’s race

By
Published 7:22 am

By Clare Foran, Lauren Fox and Alayna Treene, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday ahead of the new Congress convening to elect a speaker later this week.

“The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content