Trump endorses Johnson in speaker’s race

By Clare Foran, Lauren Fox and Alayna Treene, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday ahead of the new Congress convening to elect a speaker later this week.

“The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

