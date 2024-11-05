Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings

By
Published 4:00 am

By Shania Shelton and Lou Robinson, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 presidential election will decide control of the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, gubernatorial offices and ballot measures on key issues in many states. This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not. See race ratings for Senate and House by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Click on a state’s name to see results and projections for that state once votes start being counted.

Election night begins as the first polls close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

6 p.m. ET

  • Indiana (Polls close in the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts): Senate, governor
  • Kentucky (Polls close in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th districts)

7 p.m. ET

  • Georgia
  • Indiana (Polls close in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th districts): Senate, governor
  • Kentucky (Polls close in the 1st and 2nd districts): Ballot measure
  • South Carolina: Ballot measure
  • Vermont: Senate, governor
  • Virginia: Senate, House
  • Florida (Polls close in the 3rd through 28th districts): Senate, ballot measure

7:30 p.m. ET

  • North Carolina: House, governor, ballot measure
  • Ohio: Senate, House, ballot measure
  • West Virginia: Senate, governor

8 p.m. ET

  • Alabama: House
  • Connecticut: Senate, ballot measure
  • Delaware: Senate, House, governor
  • District of Columbia: Ballot measure
  • Florida (Polls close in 1st and 2nd districts): Senate, ballot measures
  • Illinois
  • Kansas (Polls close in 2nd, 3rd and 4th districts)
  • Maine: Senate, House
  • Maryland: Senate, ballot measure
  • Massachusetts: Senate, ballot measure
  • Michigan (Polls close in 2nd through 13th districts): Senate, House
  • Mississippi: Senate
  • Missouri: Senate, governor, ballot measures
  • New Hampshire: Governor
  • New Jersey: Senate, House
  • Oklahoma: Ballot measure
  • Pennsylvania: Senate, House
  • Rhode Island: Senate
  • Tennessee: Senate
  • Texas (Polls close 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd, and 24th through 38th districts): Senate

8:30 p.m. ET

  • Arkansas

9 p.m. ET

  • Arizona: Senate, House, ballot measures
  • Colorado: House, ballot measures
  • Iowa: House, ballot measure
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana: House
  • Michigan (Polls close in 1st District): Senate, House
  • Minnesota: Senate
  • Nebraska: Senate, House, ballot measures
  • New Mexico: Senate, House
  • New York: Senate, House, ballot measure
  • North Dakota: Senate, House, governor, ballot measure
  • South Dakota: Ballot measures
  • Texas (Polls close in 16th and 23rd districts): Senate
  • Wisconsin: Senate, ballot measure
  • Wyoming: Senate

10 p.m. ET

  • Idaho (Polls in the 2nd House district close): Ballot measure
  • Montana: Senate, governor, ballot measure
  • Nevada: Senate, ballot measures
  • Utah: Senate, governor, attorney general

11:00 p.m. ET

  • California: Senate, House, ballot measures
  • Idaho (Polls close in 1st District): House, ballot measures
  • Oregon: House, ballot measure
  • Washington: Senate, House, governor

12 a.m. ET

  • Hawaii: Senate

1 a.m. ET

  • Alaska: House, ballot measures

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content