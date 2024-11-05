An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings

By Shania Shelton and Lou Robinson, CNN

(CNN) — The 2024 presidential election will decide control of the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, gubernatorial offices and ballot measures on key issues in many states. This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not. See race ratings for Senate and House by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Click on a state’s name to see results and projections for that state once votes start being counted.

Election night begins as the first polls close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

6 p.m. ET

Indiana (Polls close in the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts): Senate, governor

(Polls close in the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts): Senate, governor Kentucky (Polls close in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th districts)

7 p.m. ET

Georgia

Indiana (Polls close in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th districts): Senate, governor

(Polls close in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th districts): Senate, governor Kentucky (Polls close in the 1st and 2nd districts): Ballot measure

(Polls close in the 1st and 2nd districts): Ballot measure South Carolina: Ballot measure

Ballot measure Vermont: Senate, governor

Senate, governor Virginia: Senate, House

Senate, House Florida (Polls close in the 3rd through 28th districts): Senate, ballot measure

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina : House, governor, ballot measure

: House, governor, ballot measure Ohio : Senate, House, ballot measure

: Senate, House, ballot measure West Virginia: Senate, governor

8 p.m. ET

Alabama : House

: House Connecticut: Senate, ballot measure

Senate, ballot measure Delaware: Senate, House, governor

Senate, House, governor District of Columbia: Ballot measure

Ballot measure Florida (Polls close in 1st and 2nd districts): Senate, ballot measures

(Polls close in 1st and 2nd districts): Senate, ballot measures Illinois

Kansas (Polls close in 2nd, 3rd and 4th districts)

(Polls close in 2nd, 3rd and 4th districts) Maine: Senate, House

Senate, House Maryland: Senate, ballot measure

Senate, ballot measure Massachusetts: Senate, ballot measure

Senate, ballot measure Michigan (Polls close in 2nd through 13th districts): Senate, House

(Polls close in 2nd through 13th districts): Senate, House Mississippi: Senate

Senate Missouri : Senate, governor, ballot measures

: Senate, governor, ballot measures New Hampshire : Governor

: Governor New Jersey : Senate, House

: Senate, House Oklahoma: Ballot measure

Ballot measure Pennsylvania: Senate, House

Senate, House Rhode Island : Senate

: Senate Tennessee : Senate

: Senate Texas (Polls close 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd, and 24th through 38th districts): Senate

8:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET

Arizona : Senate, House, ballot measures

: Senate, House, ballot measures Colorado : House, ballot measures

: House, ballot measures Iowa : House, ballot measure

: House, ballot measure Kansas

Louisiana : House

: House Michigan (Polls close in 1st District): Senate, House

(Polls close in 1st District): Senate, House Minnesota : Senate

: Senate Nebraska : Senate, House, ballot measures

: Senate, House, ballot measures New Mexico : Senate, House

: Senate, House New York : Senate, House, ballot measure

: Senate, House, ballot measure North Dakota : Senate, House, governor, ballot measure

: Senate, House, governor, ballot measure South Dakota : Ballot measures

: Ballot measures Texas (Polls close in 16th and 23rd districts): Senate

(Polls close in 16th and 23rd districts): Senate Wisconsin : Senate, ballot measure

: Senate, ballot measure Wyoming: Senate

10 p.m. ET

Idaho (Polls in the 2nd House district close): Ballot measure

(Polls in the 2nd House district close): Ballot measure Montana : Senate, governor, ballot measure

: Senate, governor, ballot measure Nevada : Senate, ballot measures

: Senate, ballot measures Utah: Senate, governor, attorney general

11:00 p.m. ET

California : Senate, House, ballot measures

: Senate, House, ballot measures Idaho (Polls close in 1st District): House, ballot measures

(Polls close in 1st District): House, ballot measures Oregon : House, ballot measure

: House, ballot measure Washington: Senate, House, governor

12 a.m. ET

Hawaii: Senate

1 a.m. ET

Alaska: House, ballot measures

