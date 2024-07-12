Jeffries and Biden meet but Democratic leader does not offer the president his endorsement

By MJ Lee, Jeff Zeleny, Manu Raju and Michael Williams, CNN

Washington (CNN) — House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and President Joe Biden met Thursday night after the president’s closely watched solo news conference as defections in Biden’s Democratic coalition in Congress continue.

In the meeting, Jeffries “directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together,” the New York Democrat wrote in a letter to his colleagues on Friday.

But Jeffries did not offer Biden one key thing: His endorsement.

A person familiar with the meeting said Jeffries “bluntly” shared the views of the caucus – as he stated in his letter – but intentionally did not offer an endorsement or say publicly that the decision is Biden’s to make.

While it is uncertain if Biden directly asked Jeffries for his tacit endorsement, a person familiar with the matter said, Jeffries did not extend it at the meeting or in the public letter released Friday morning.

Although Biden’s performance during his news conference, which lasted just under an hour and during which he fielded 19 questions from reporters on topics ranging from his mental capabilities to foreign policy, was much stronger than his appearance during the CNN presidential debate, it has not stemmed the steady stream of House Democrats coming out against Biden’s efforts to seek a second term.

More than a dozen Democratic House members and at least one Democratic senator have publicly called on Biden to withdraw from his reelection campaign. That list includes multiple House members in the nation’s most competitive congressional districts, but also senior Democrats on influential committees and members in safely Democratic seats.

Dozens of other Democrats have stopped short of calling for Biden to end his campaign, but have either expressed concerns about Biden’s chances, said he’ll lose out right or remain publicly undecided. Still, more than 70 members of the House and Senate have publicly reaffirmed their support for Biden as the party’s presidential nominee following his disastrous debate performance late last month.

The top Democrats in Congress – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Jeffries – have made a series of public statement supporting Biden’s bid this week. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi – who remains in Congress and is among the most influential members of the party – has privately expressed her concerns, CNN reported Thursday night.

Biden last night was able to provide incisive remarks on everything from Israel to Russia to China to gun control in the United States. But he also had two notable flubs: During a NATO event before the presser, Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” and repeated a similar mistake during the presser, using Donald Trump’s name to refer to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The evening served as a sort of Rorschach test for Democrats’ feelings on Biden. Those who remain firmly in his corner seized on his extended answers on wonky foreign policy issues to prove he still has what it takes to lead the country effectively, while his Democratic doubters used his verbal miscues to reinforce their calls for someone to replace the president on the top of the ticket.

Biden, for his part, came off as chastened during the news conference and was less defiant than in previous appearances. While he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos last week that only the “Lord Almighty” could convince him to remove himself from the race, Biden on Thursday night opened the door for other scenarios in which he would drop out of the contest. Pressed on whether he might reconsider his stance if he was shown data that had Harris performing better against Trump, he offered some openness to that possibility.

“No, unless they came back and said there’s no way you can win,” Biden said.

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, has bluntly acknowledged the challenges it has faced since his debate performance two weeks ago.

Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon acknowledged to staff in a call Thursday that the period after Biden’s disastrous debate performance have been “hard,” “very bad” and “bad f***ing weeks,” a source who was on the call said. Some of the details of what O’Malley Dillon said were first reported by Axios.

O’Malley Dillon acknowledged when she fumbled words that she had not slept much recently. She tried to rally the troops on this call after first bluntly accepting that the most recent stretch has been deeply challenging, the source said.

Her case, as this source described it, was: “It’s not just that we feel like we can win. We have a plan to get there.”

She laid out both external and internal polling numbers, and made the case that the data still backs up that Biden can defeat Trump.

O’Malley Dillon argued to her team that the Biden reelection campaign is going through a moment that they are “built for,” and that it is because of the team that the president would ultimately win.

