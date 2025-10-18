Ventura “No Kings” rally draws a crowd

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) One of the biggest "No Kings" rallies in Ventura County took place in Ventura on Saturday.

Ventura County Supervisor Vianey Lopez told the crowd she was impressed by the turnout.

"There's more of you and that is how we will make a difference, " said Lopez.

Participants called it twice the size of the last one in June.

This time they filled the lawn in front of the Ventura County Government Center.

There also appeared to be more young people taking part.

"It is just for the future of America, that is the only way I can put it. There is really nothing else here just the future we need to make a change before it is too late," said Sydney Burkhard of Moorpark.

Some people dressed up in costumes that could also be used on Halloween.

Many protests signs urged people to vote in favor of Prop 50, the redistricting response on the Special Election ballot November. 4.

The Trump supporters are opposed the proposition.

They did not host a counter protest in the area, but those who drove by chose not to honk their horns.