U.S. Citizen takes steps to file unconsitutional detention lawsuit

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-A U.S. Citizen caught up in a recent Camarillo ICE raid is suing the federal government.

George Retes is in the process of suing the government for damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) for unconstitutional detention.

"My goal now is to get accountability for what has happened, for not only me, but what has continued to happen, like to everyone else," said Retes, " unfortunately it hasn't stopped unfortunately it hasn't stopped so it mainly about getting accountability and bringing attention to what ICE is doing what the the government is doing just holding those people accountable because no one is above the law. "

He said it isn't about the money, although he has lost out on wages and had to have the car window broken during the raid repaired.

His attorney Anya Bidwell is the senior attorney at the nonprofit Institute for Justice.

She said it isn't about a certain sum of money.

"The only remedy that George can seek for a person in his position can seek for violation of constitutional rights is damage so it is not like George is choosing to sue for damages," said Bidwell.

Retes said it was going to be his first day on the 4 p.m. shift, rather than the night shift.

He intended to show up early and when he saw the rally driving up, he still thought he should go to the guard gate in front of the Glass House cannabis farm and get to work.

"I still have bills to pay I still have kids to feed I still need to make money I still have a job," said Retes"I didn't think it would be a problem i didn't go anything wrong I wasn't aggressive I was just trying to let them know that I was just trying to get to work I am not here protesting i am not trying to get in your face."

Retes said he is not into partisan politics, but feels wronged.

He said he tried to comply and used his military training.

"The entire training process taught me to stay calm under pressure and so the entire time I knew not to fight back."

Despite that he says they broke his car window and they dragged him out of his car and detained him for days without explaining why.

At this point he has not returned to work and is not sure if he will continue with the Ventura based Securitas security firm that contracts with Glass House.

We will here from Retes and his attorney tonight on the news.