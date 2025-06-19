UC Santa Barbara Global Studies Professor weighs in on the threat of a “looming war with Iran”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — UC Santa Barbara Global Studies Professor, Mark Juergensmeyer, says that a potential war could jeopardize the safety of every day Americans and have economic impacts.



“The price of oil is going to shoot up. It might also affect us in terms of security, about where we can go, where we can travel in the world. Americans who are in vulnerable places may be subject to attack. There could be marauding attacks within the borders of the United States,” said Juergensmeyer.



President Trump was in negotiations with Iran for a new deal before Israel launched it’s initial attack.



Israeli officials have said for years that Iran's nuclear program is an existential threat, but U.S. intelligence says Iran was not pursuing a weapon at the time of the attack.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a statement from President Trump Thursday afternoon.



“Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future. I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” said Leavitt.



Juergensmeyer says it seems the President doesn’t want to be drawn into the conflict with Iran.



“What he wants to happen is for Iran to at least say, 'okay, we're going to halt for a while and go back to negotiations,' and that it would be up to Trump to try to get Israel to agree to that. And both of those would take the kind of negotiating skills that I wish Trump and his people had. And we'll see if they and we'll see if they have it,” said Juergensmeyer.



Juergensmeyer says the longer this back and forth goes on between Iran and Israel, the more pressure is put on the U.S. to defend Israel to put a stop to the bombings.



He adds that Israel could simply stop what it started.

