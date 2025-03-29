Skip to Content
Nationwide Tesla protests hit Santa Barbara Saturday

today at 6:01 pm
Published 6:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Protesters against Elon Musk's recent political activity showed up at Tesla dealerships around the country, including in Santa Barbara, on Saturday afternoon.

Several dealerships protested issues up and down streets, citing several reasons against Musk's role in the current President Trump administration.

Counterprotesters in support of Trump and Musk's collective policy offered their own voice on the issues at the Santa Barbara dealership.

Above is a video about today's events.

Caleb Nguyen

