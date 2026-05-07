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Noticias Regionales

Dan inicio a la segunda fase de construccion de un puente y rampa de entrada y salida del Freeway 60 en Beaumont.

KYMA
Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
KYMA
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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Esta semana dará inicio la construcción de la segunda fase de un puente y rampa de entrada y salida del Freeway 60 en Beaumont.La Fase Dos de la expansión del proyecto con un costo de 56 millones de dólares, incluirá la ampliación a seis carriles.Se espera que la segunda y última fase sea terminada antes de finales del 2028.El proyecto mejorará el acceso a la autopista, reducirá la congestión en el extremo oeste de Beaumont y facilitará un mayor desarrollo comercial y residencial en el área, cerca de la Autopista 10.

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