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Noticias Regionales

Descarrilamiento de tren sorprendió a residentes de North Shore

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Published 11:14 am

Juan Montesló

NORTH SHORE, California (KUNA)- Un descarrilamiento de tren tomó relevancia la tarde del pasado miércoles en los limites del poblado de North Shore al este del valle de Coachella.

Al lugar arribaron equipos de emergencia que estuvieron durante horas atendiendo al tráfico provocado por alrededor de 20 vagones del ferrocarril, que transportaban liquidios (aparentemente materiales peligrosos) por lo que un equipo especializado en ello también asistió al lugar para ser parte de las labores de limpieza.

Conversamos con personal del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside que se encuentra ubicado en North Shore, ellos nos comentaron que hasta el momento no había actualización alguna, simplemente permanecían atentos a un posible llamado de auxilio.

Manténgase al tanto de las actualizaciones de este tema solo en Telemundo 15.

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