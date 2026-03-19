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Noticias Regionales

Continua caso de hombre acusado de matar a su novia

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un hombre de Coachella acusado de matar a su novia enfrentará un juicio por asesinato, ya que ayerun juez dictaminó que hay suficiente evidencia para continuar con el caso contra Mario Morales Jr., de 26 años.Los fiscales dicen que él sujeto mato a balazos a su novia de 24 años, Alexis Cano, durante una discusión en su casa el pasado mes de junio, después huyo hacia la frontera, pero fue arrestado en Calexico.Su madre también fue acusada previamente de ayudarlo a escapar.

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