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Noticias Regionales

Arrestan a hombre desnudo en Palm Springs

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

La policía de Palm Springs arresto a un hombre que estaba desnudo y posiblemente armado con un cuchillo previo al operativo habían lanzado una alerta de seguridad pública la noche pasada mientras los oficiales buscaban al sospechoso.La alerta cubría el área entre Sunrise Way y Ramon Road.Las autoridades le pidieron a los residentes a mantenerse alejados del área, cerrar sus puertas con llave y llamar al 9-1-1 si veían al sujeto, que mas tarde fue capturado y nadie resulto herido.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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