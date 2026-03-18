People in Santa Maria Looking for Ways to Stay Cool During Heat Wave

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Like the rest of the Central Coast and throughout much of California, Santa Maria is in midst of a record-breaking heat wave.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a temperature of 95 degrees, easily eclipsing the previous high for St. Patrick's Day by 10 degrees.

"Yesterday, it was really warm, especially when that wind was not blowing," said Santa Maria resident Garret Matsuura. "It was just sweltering out in the heat. It was sweaty, just everything felt hot. Putting on the sunglasses hurt it was so hot!"

One day later, the thermometer reached nearly as high, hitting 93 degrees, more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

With the heat showing no signs of letting up, many people in Santa Maria are looking for ways to escape the unseasonably warm, uncomfortable weather conditions.

“In the middle of March, nobody expects this," said Santa Maria resident Deborah Sanchez. "It does catch everybody off guard. Here we are in this 90 degree weather sweltering. We're not used to this. It's just too hot!”

Sanchez, like many others on Wednesday, spent a part of her day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center swimming laps in the downtown pool.

"It's just refreshing," said Sanchez. "You step in that pool and it like just cools you off immediately and once you get going and it's like you don't want to get out."

Across the street at the Santa Maria Public Library, many took refuge inside the air-conditioned confines of the two-story building.

"We definitely have had a bump up in visitors," said Santa Maria librarian Joanne Britton-Holland. "I was shocked when I was on desk this morning at 9 a.m. to see people sweating already. This is sort of the unofficial, cooling zone for this week. Our second floor of the library is especially cool. The AC seems to be working overtime."

On the other side of South McClelland Street, at the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, players braved the elements to take in a friendly game Wednesday morning before the heat of the day kicked in.

"This weather is hot," said Santa Maria resident Steve Haueter. "We are not used to here on the coast, but we deal with it."

Haueter, who is originally from the San Fernando Valley and is no stranger to hot weather, said his main advice for people to handle this type of heat is to take precautions beforehand.

"I think it's it's preparation," said Haueter. "The hat, long pants, long sleeves, sunblock is huge, but the main thing for me is to cover up, which means no short pants or short sleeves for me."

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