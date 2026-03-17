Leprechaun Lemonade Helping Beat Heat at Santa Barbara Farmers Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The heat didn't let up in downtown Santa Barbara – but people didn't let record temperatures ruin their Saint Patrick's Day plans.

Folks at the farmers market did what they could to prevent their produce from wilting.

Garden Angel Organic Farms helped people quench their thirst with free samples.

"We made leprechaun lemonade today, it is all ingredients from out farm; lemons, mint and we add spinach water to color it green, which actually add a little bit of nutrition, the more nutrition more to the vitamin c that is already in the lemonade," said Tonya Hartley "And it is good luck since today is St. Patrick's day."

Customers asked for extra ice.

The Royal Kellys didn't let the heat stop their performance on State Street.

The Santa Barbara Bag Pipes & Drums also performed at a number of pubs.

Tom Strelich made light of staying cool, even with two shirts on and a kilt.

"I'm double glazed right now, "said Strelich. "We get the invigorating breeze come up so it is really nice."

A mother and daughter with Irish roots won't forget the record heat during their time together.

"This is really warm," said Lori O'Brien who is visiting from Chicago.

Her daughter Natalie has lived in Santa Barbara for two years and just got a puppy she named Jorgie.

"I think when my mom came here to visit she was hoping for warm, but not this warm, being from the Chicago area," said O'Brien. "This is really warm for her and I have a young puppy; he is [thinking] 'why are we so warm.'"

She appreciated businesses with dog dishes full of water outside.

People checking temps on their phones and dash took pictures showing record temperature.

Some people headed to the beach and waded into the cool water for relief.

They enjoyed the cooler temperatures as the sun set.

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