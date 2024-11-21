Crashed boat creates concern on the Carpinteria coast prior to the upcoming storm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A boat crash on Padaro Beach has residents and environmentalists concerned as bad weather approaches.

This boat broke loose from its anchor off the coast nearby in the last week.

It drifted before hitting the sand in front of beachfront properties to the west of Santa Claus Beach, just outside of Carpinteria city limits.

It is very close to a wall of rocks which is a concern for homeowners and those who use the beach.

They worry this weekend's storm will increase waves and drive that vessel into the rocks, shattering it into pieces.

Marborg and Heal the Ocean have already taken the hazardous waste and fluids off the vessel.

Efforts to remove it will take a collaborative plan with the county, Marborg, and Union Pacific Railroad to get equipment over the train tracks and down to the beach at low tide to remove the boat in a large rolloff container.

Marborg has done this several times before along the coast and the company is ready now.

So far that plan has not been worked out.