Suspect arrested in alleged arson at Pennsylvania governor’s house that forced Shapiro and family to evacuate

(CNN) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson at the Pennsylvania governor’s house as the governor and his family slept inside.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged arson at the governor’s residence overnight, which left the building with a “significant amount of damage.”

Colonel Christopher Paris, state police commissioner, said Cody Balmer of Harrisburg had been arrested.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X that he and his family “woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.”

He and his family were safely evacuated from the home by state police and no one was injured, he added. Another family in the house was also safely evacuated, Shapiro said Sunday afternoon.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities,” he said. “Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

The attack was targeted, Shapiro said, but a specific motive wasn’t known yet.

The governor had celebrated the first night of Passover earlier that evening, a post on X shows.

“if he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this we celebrated our faith last night, proudly and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover. Again, proudly, no one will deter me or my family, or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly,” Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania State Police said that although the investigation is ongoing, they are “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.” The FBI’s Philadelphia field office is assisting state police in their investigation, the agency told CNN in an email.

Shapiro, 51, was elected Pennsylvania governor in 2022 after spending six years as state attorney general. A prominent Democrat, he was one of several candidates named as a possible running mate for former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential bid – and he’s been floated as a possible presidential candidate himself for the 2028 election.

Shapiro said the fire was an attack not just on his family but “the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

“This type of violence is not ok,” Shapiro emphasized. He said that type of violence was becoming too common, but would not stop him from working for the people of Pennsylvania.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to the fire around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

“While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence,” reads the release.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved, according to the release.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in an X post that he was “relieved” the governor and his family were safe.

“The Office of Attorney General stands ready with any resources needed to find the culprit of this senseless act of violence,” the post reads.

CNN’s Danny Freeman contributed to this report.