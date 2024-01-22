Rain hits before dawn and leaves gently through the day without any major problems

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In the third phase of a wave of weather since the weekend, the early Monday morning rain was the hardest on the Central Coast.

Around 4 a.m., streets were soaked, some intersections were full, and although at times the water crested over curbs it did not get to the point of flooding businesses like we saw a few weeks ago.

The Santa Barbara waterfront lost some of its protective berms and had tidal over flow recently with a storm and high tides around Leadbetter beach but it held this time around.

McKenzie Tompkins was on Stearns Wharf and said the weather was easy to handle. "I do underwater construction. I work outside so it doesn't affect me at all," he said.

Santa Barbara resident Marco Antonio Sanchez said, "right now the rain ... people they enjoying I see people walking sometimes outside. For me rain is something is good for everybody."

West Beach near Stearns Wharf had more of an impact with a mini lake forming from the shoreline to the walkway.

One of the busiest businesses rain or shine is Mother Stearns Candy Company with it's taffy, fudge, popcorn and treats.

Manager Frank Gutierrez said, "most of the time we don't necessarily think about it we just wait until the day of. Like the day of the flood we did not expect it but people were still coming in."

Cristeen Short a Carpinteria resident said she was walking without an umbrella because, "both of our kids live in Seattle for along time and we noticed they just go about their day without umbrellas, without rain boots and live life. We've decided in California to take that on."

Bernie Sayers said he was not impacted at all by rains, showers or drizzle. "Air is clear, it's all good right? It is a great day to be out walking and drinking coffee."

Since this was a string of wet weather, many people packed an umbrella or just kept one in their car at all times.

"Well I have a small one in my car but I keep this one at home," said Wolf Hietzke on State Street." I bought it a long time ago when I was in Europe so I don't get a lot of use out of it, so I thought I would give it an airing today."

Freddy Pera said he only lives two blocks from where he was walking and the conditions were not a problem. He usually carries and umbrella, "yes not too bad. It's perfect," he said.

For those looking to take a dip at the skate park, Scott Howard was heading there to see his friends "even though it's wet." It's a gathering place. "Even though I slide a lot it's just so much fun seeing all my homies there, seeing all my friends there, all of us gathering up having a good time."

The unsheltered found some places to stay dry. It is always challenging in these conditions, but night time warming centers were open over the weekend.