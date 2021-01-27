SLO County feels full impact of winter storm, many areas record several inches of rain

Weather News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The first major rainstorm of 2021 took a pounding of San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday.

Many areas received several inches of rain, including Cambria, which has recorded more than six inches as of Wednesday night.

"It's been very, very wet, as wet as I've ever seen it im my 12 years here," said Cambria resident Ron Comeau. "The water is just all over the place."

The North Coast town experienced flooding in many areas, as well as downed trees.

Cambria was also hit with several power outages over the course of the day, affected hundreds of customers.

Along the the coastline huge waves pounded the shoreline.

In Avila Beach, high surf pummeled the Avila Pier, knocking several pilings loose.

Nearby First Street was completely flooded between San Francisco Street and 2nd Street.

"This is quite spectacular in term of how much water this is. I've never seen it this high," said Avila Beach resident Chris Knauer. "It's probably two feet, two feet deep in the lowest point right now in Avila. That's a lot of water."

A few miles away, the Avila Fire burn scar in Shell Beach was a point of major concern.

After the fire burned the hillside last summer, there have been worries about a potential mudslide over the past several months.

Despite the heavy rainfall, mitigation efforts by homeowners and the City of Pismo Beach have been successful.

Late in the afternoon, city officials said there were no major issues to report.

Urban and coastal flooding was widespread throughout the area.

Standing water was seen in many roadways and forced the closure of Highway 1 in the South County between Division Street and Thornberry Road, just north of Guadalupe.

According to NewsChannel chief meteorologist Kelsey Gerkens, San Luis Obispo County received 3-9 inches of rain along the coast and valleys, and up to 13 inches in foothills.

Periods of heavy rain will redevelop across San Luis Obispo County later tonight and move through the remainder of the area Thursday into early Friday.

Several inches of rain are expected with flooding concerns including recent burn areas.