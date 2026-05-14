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Ventura County

Thursday foot chase leads to arrest in connection with April shooting at Oxnard Mobile Home Lodge

KEYT
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today at 4:27 pm
Published 4:42 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A 32-year-old Oxnard man was taken into custody after a foot chase Thursday in connection with an April shooting incident at the Oxnard Mobile Home Lodge on Commercial Avenue.

On April 12, 2026, around 6:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Oxnard Mobile Home Lodge at 1301 Commercial Avenue for a report of shots fired in the area stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found a vehicle and a residence, both with people inside, had been hit by gunfire, but nobody was injured at the scene shared the local police agency.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the response and gathered enough evidence to identify a 32-year-old Oxnard man as the suspected shooter detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

On May 14, around 2 p.m., officers located the man in the 4100 block of Maulhardt Road and when they attempted to take him into custody, he fled the area on foot noted the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, Police Service Dog Joey apprehended the 32-year-old who was treated for moderate injuries at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

During the chase, a loaded, semi-automatic firearm fell from the man's waistline and, once he is medically cleared, he will be booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges connected to the April shooting as well as multiple firearm-related violations explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or via email at diego.estrada@oxnardpd.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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