Illinois man indicted and arrested after posting threat towards Thousand Oaks Hannukah event

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A federal grand jury indicted an Onarga, Illinois man on charges of interstate threats to injure after he allegedly posted a comment on social media to harm people during a Hannukah celebration in Thousand Oaks.

In December of 2025, a social media post was made to advertise the City of Thousand Oaks' Hannukah event and a statement made in the comment section threatened to harm attendees stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified the alleged poster as a 61-year-old man living in Onarga, Illinois shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement were stationed at the community event noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, local detectives worked alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Springfield Field Office and as as result of their joint investigation, the 61-year-old was indicted on a federal charge of interstate communications with a threat to injure on Jan. 6, 2026.

On Jan. 8, the 61-year-old was arrested in Illinois and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending court proceedings detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.