Ventura to Address Water Safety Concerns at Pierpont Town Hall



VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Ventura is hosting a Pierpont community town hall Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. to address concerns following a recent water safety alert.

City leaders, Ventura Water officials, and public safety representatives will explain what happened on November 25, when preliminary testing mistakenly detected gasoline in tap water, prompting a temporary “Do Not Use” advisory.

Follow-up tests confirmed the result was a false positive, and the notice was lifted the next day, with officials focusing the meeting on improving emergency alerts, transparency, and restoring public trust.

