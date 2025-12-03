Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura to Address Water Safety Concerns at Pierpont Town Hall

Cat Patterson contributed
By
Updated
today at 11:41 am
Published 11:40 am


VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Ventura is hosting a Pierpont community town hall Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. to address concerns following a recent water safety alert.

City leaders, Ventura Water officials, and public safety representatives will explain what happened on November 25, when preliminary testing mistakenly detected gasoline in tap water, prompting a temporary “Do Not Use” advisory.

Follow-up tests confirmed the result was a false positive, and the notice was lifted the next day, with officials focusing the meeting on improving emergency alerts, transparency, and restoring public trust.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

