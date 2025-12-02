Ventura Police turn to the public for help after two early morning assaults near Marina Park

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Detectives are turning to the public for help after a 70-year-old man was injured during an early-morning robbery and assault Sunday at Marina Park.

On Nov. 30, around 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched after a man reported he was held at gunpoint and assaulted 15 minutes earlier during a morning walk near the beachfront stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura Police Department.

The 70-year-old shared that two men approached him, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money detailed the Ventura Police Department.

When the victim said he didn't have any money, the duo forced him to the ground and kicked him in the head multiple times noted the Ventura Police Department.

At one point, the man tried to get up and run away, but one of the men chased him and hit him in the head with the gun and one of the men directed the other to take the 70-year-old's car keys explained the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the men did not steal the victim's vehicle, but did leave the area in a light-colored sedan.

The injured 70-year-old was treated by Ventura Fire Department personnel for a cut to his head added the Ventura Police Department.

Detectives learned during their investigation that another person had been assaulted in the same area around the same time and both victims provided similar descriptions of the suspects and video footage from the surrounding neighborhood showed a light-colored sedan in the area before and after both attacks shared the Ventura Police Department.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and anyone with information, including home surveillance footage or who might have seen the pair of suspects or the light-colored sedan, is asked to contact Detective Erik Utermohlen at 805-339-4478.

"These were disturbing and unprovoked attacks on community members who were simply out in their

neighborhood," said Sergeant Fabian Gutierrez, who participated in Sunday's response. "No one deserves to be confronted with this kind of violence. Our detectives have been working around the clock to find those responsible, and we’re asking anyone who saw something, no matter how small, to reach out and offer help."