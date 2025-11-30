Pierpont neighbors invited to Town Hall following water scare

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Ventura City Councilmember Alex Mangone notified neighbors about a Town Hall at Pierpont Elementary School this Wednesday Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

City leaders want to discuss the recent water scare in the Pierpont neighborhood of Ventura.

Works continues along Monmouth Drive.

Some families changed their Thanksgiving plans before being notified the do not use water order turned out to be the result of false positive test for gas in drinking water.

The city gave out water for about 24 hour and then lifted the order the day before Thanksgiving.

Water crews spent the weekend installing new water service for Motel Six.

The motel is located behind the Sinclair gas station where a leak got into the sewer line and storm drain in September of 2014.

That caused a partial rode closure that remains.

Ventura's Deputy Mayor Doug Halter called it frustrating to see how long it takes to clear up a plume of gas.

Residents have been calling the city about it.

Erik Eiser is concerned about his family .

"This is kind of an ongoing issue we are going on 15 months now of this," said Eiser, " you know these were some of our concerns when this first broke out that fact that the water lines run straight through this gas plume. "

He said they fell forgotten.

Some Pierpont neighbors said they heard people felt sick from odors.

They said they wondered why the gas station was able to stay open and monitor the water quality rather than repairing issue underground.