Seven arrested during pre-Black Friday retail theft operation at Camarillo Outlets

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Seven people were arrested during a pre-Black Friday law enforcement operation at the Camarillo Premium Outlets this past weekend.

The operation, conducted by the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force, led to the arrest of seven adults and the recovery of about $1,500 in stolen merchandise and narcotics shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Each of the seven people taken into custody during the operation and their respective charges are detailed below courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office:

A 36-year-old from Georgia was booked on one misdemeanor count of retail theft and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime and they remain in custody on a $20,000 bail with a scheduled court appearance this week

A 48-year-old from Georgia was booked for one misdemeanor count of retail theft, one felony count conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of forged documents, and two outstanding warrants

A 57-year-old from Thousand Oaks was arrested for one misdemeanor count of retail theft and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime and was released on his own recognizance with a citation and a court date of Dec. 8, 2025

A 53-year-old from Thousand Oaks was arrested for one misdemeanor count of retail theft and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime and she was released on her own recognizance with a citation and a Dec. 8, 2025, court date

A 27-year-old from Simi Valley was booked for one misdemeanor count of retail theft, one misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools, and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime before they posted their $25,000 bail. They are scheduled for a court appearance on their charges on Dec. 8, 2025

A 26-year-old from Simi Valley was booked on one misdemeanor count of retail theft, one misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools, and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime. They posted their $25,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8, 2025

A 44-year-old from Oxnard was booked on one misdemeanor count of retail theft, one count of providing false information to an officer, one count of possession of controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime, and an outstanding warrant. He remains in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance this week

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office noted that law enforcement personnel will be present at the Camarillo Outlets and surrounding shopping centers on Black Friday.

Retailers experiencing significant retail theft who want to participate in similar operations in the future or anyone with information about organized retail and/or cargo theft are asked to call the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force at 805-383-8703.

You can share your information at the above phone number while remaining anonymous added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.