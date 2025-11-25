Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – The community is asked to be on the look out for a missing teen last seen in the city of Oxnard on November 21st.

13-year-old Emiliana "Emi" Casarez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tank top, blue jeans, and black Vans brand shoes in the River Park area of Oxnard around 7:21am on Nov. 21st.

The California Department of Justice describes Emiliana as a hispanic female, weighing roughly 100-110 lbs, 5'1, with brown eyes and pink hair.

The teen has one stud nose piercing, and may have been carrying a Jansport brand backpack, unknown color blanket, and stuffed animal when she was last seen.

Anyone with information Emiliana's whereabouts can contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600.

