Skip to Content
Ventura County

Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Oxnard

Oxnard Police Department
By
New
today at 12:33 pm
Published 12:54 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – The community is asked to be on the look out for a missing teen last seen in the city of Oxnard on November 21st.

13-year-old Emiliana "Emi" Casarez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tank top, blue jeans, and black Vans brand shoes in the River Park area of Oxnard around 7:21am on Nov. 21st.

The California Department of Justice describes Emiliana as a hispanic female, weighing roughly 100-110 lbs, 5'1, with brown eyes and pink hair.

The teen has one stud nose piercing, and may have been carrying a Jansport brand backpack, unknown color blanket, and stuffed animal when she was last seen.

Anyone with information Emiliana's whereabouts can contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.